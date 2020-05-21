Jamie Bacon to be tried for murder and conspiracy for Surrey Six killings

Send this page to someone via email

Jamie Bacon will be tried on one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the Surrey Six homicides.

In a statement posted online, the BC Court of Appeal said it has granted the Crown’s appeal of a judge’s order to stay proceedings in Bacon’s case back in December 2017, and Bacon will proceed to trial.

READ MORE: Jamie Bacon enters not guilty plea to counselling to commit murder

The court’s reasons in allowing the appeal are sealed due to the confidential nature of the case, the statement said. The hearing of the appeal was in-camera.

A final, abbreviated version of the reasons will be made available to the public at a later date.

Bacon was in B.C. Supreme Court in early March for his retrial on a charge of counselling to commit murder.

Story continues below advertisement

He is accused of planning a shooting that took place in Mission on New Year’s Eve 2008. The target was Dennis Karbovanec, who survived even though he was hit twice.

Six people were killed in an apartment on 9800 East Whalley Ring Road on Oct. 19, 2007, becoming known as the Surrey Six murders.

Corey Lal, Eddie Narong, Lal’s brother Michael and Ryan Bartolomeo were shot dead, along with 55-year-old fireplace repairman Ed Schellenberg and 22-year-old building resident Chris Mohan, who were both in the wrong place at the wrong time.

In 2017, the charges against Bacon in connection with the homicides were stayed by B.C. Supreme Court.

The court granted a stay of proceedings that Bacon had applied for in connection with Corey Lal’s murder. But the stay did not mean Bacon was going to be released.

He remained in custody on a charge of counselling the murder of an individual.