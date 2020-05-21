3 Barrie residents charged after fleeing officers in stolen vehicle: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three Barrie, Ont., residents have been charged after South Simcoe police say they fled from officers in a reportedly stolen vehicle in Innisfil, Ont.

On Tuesday morning, police say an officer tried to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle on Innisfil Beach Road in Alcona.

According to police, the vehicle fled and hit another car and a cruiser before stopping on Webster Boulevard.

Two suspects were arrested immediately, while a third was taken into custody a short time later after police say he was spotted in the backyard of a nearby home.

Police say they seized drugs, including crystal meth, cocaine, purple fentanyl and hash oil. According to officers, no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Giovanni Biancofiore, 32, Travis Robinson, 30, and April Rowley, 25, all from Barrie, were charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, flight from police, two counts of dangerous operation and four counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Robinson was additionally charged with three counts of breach of probation and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking, while Rowley faces two additional breach of probation charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police Service.

