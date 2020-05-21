Former teacher accused in sexual assault at Caledon, Ont. elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

CALEDON, Ont. – Police west of Toronto say they’ve charged a former teacher in an alleged sexual assault that took place sometime between 2014 and 2015.

Provincial police say the incident happened at Creditview Public School, an elementary school in Caledon, Ont.

Wayne Hepburn, a 71-year-old man from Prince Edward County, is facing charges of sexual interference and sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the alleged incident to come forward.

They’re also any other potential victims to come forward.

The accused is set to appear in court in Orangeville, Ont., on July 30.

