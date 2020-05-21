‘The Masked Singer’ finale: Who won Season 3?

Send this page to someone via email

SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Wednesday night’s finale of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer crowned the winner of Season 3 on Wednesday night, and it came down to Night Angel, Frog and Turtle.

The singing competition unmasked all three final competitors, and Frog came in third place.

Rapper Bow Wow was under the frog costume, and he said that his daughter was going to be so excited he was on the show.

READ MORE: Ryan Seacrest responds to rumours he had a stroke on TV

“She’s gonna be mad that I didn’t win,” he said.

The Let Me Hold You rapper said the show allowed him “to get back to my first love, which is music.”

“After years of people always having things to say about me on social media, I started to really doubt myself,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

Bow Wow thanked fans for watching this season of The Masked Singer on Instagram after the finale aired.

“I want to thank everybody for falling in love with the Frog, for all your support and all your love. I know we didn’t take the trophy home but I still feel like a winner,” Bow Wow said.

Turtle came in second place, and when the mask was removed, The Masked Singer fans saw Jesse McCartney.

After singing Lewis Capaldi‘s Before You Go, McCartney said: “I’ve definitely had a lot of ‘almost’ moments.”

The Beautiful Soul singer continued: “I almost got this or almost did that. A lot of things didn’t turn out the way I planned, and it was oftentimes heartbreaking.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Megan Fox stars in Machine Gun Kelly’s sexy video for ‘Bloody Valentine’

The winner of Season 3 was Night Angel, who took off her mask and revealed she was Kandi Burruss, best known for being part of the girl group Xscape and a cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Story continues below advertisement

“For so long, I had to convince myself that I wasn’t enough,” Burruss said in her last clue package before it was revealed that it was her under the mask.

She added: “When I didn’t find success as a solo artist, I decided to develop other businesses behind the scenes of music. I did what I had to do because I’m a mother.

“I’m here not just for myself, but for all women and for my little angels — to show them it’s never too late to be the person you were meant to be.”

Host Nick Cannon told Burruss she was the first woman to win The Masked Singer.

“For a long time, I really stopped singing by myself because you get negative feedback and so it kind of messes with your head,” the reality TV star told the judges. “But thank you. So I had really stopped. And I just really appreciate you guys for helping me build my confidence back.”

Story continues below advertisement

Burruss took to Instagram after winning the singing competition and said: “I am so excited. I did what I came here to do, and that was to be the first woman to ever win The Masked Singer.”

“I finally can stop keeping secrets!!!!! I’m so thankful for this opportunity to be on @maskedsingerfox & I’m extremely excited to represent women & win the trophy!” Burruss wrote.

“I dropped a new single #UsedToLoveMe today so I would love for you all to download it now & add to your playlist! Tag me on your post if you post the song so that I can see your post! ❤️😘 Thanks for the love!!!!”

Story continues below advertisement