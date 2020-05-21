Menu

World

At least 20 dead after Cyclone Amphan slams into coastal India, Bangladesh

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 21, 2020 12:46 am
Updated May 21, 2020 12:47 am
Cyclone Amphan slams into India with heavy rains, whips up storm surge along coast
Cyclone Amphan slammed ashore Wednesday along the coastline of India and Bangladesh where more than 2.6 million people fled to shelters in a frantic evacuation made all the more challenging by the coronavirus pandemic.

A powerful cyclone that slammed into coastal India and Bangladesh has left damage difficult to assess Thursday and about 20 deaths.

In Bangladesh up to eight people have died, and 12 deaths were estimated in West Bengal state in India. The deaths in Odisha state are still being assessed. Most of the deaths were due to the collapse of walls, drowning and falling of trees in both countries.

READ MORE: Cyclone Amphan batters India, Bangladesh with heavy rains as millions flee to shelters

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said Wednesday night the damage was difficult to assess immediately, pointing out that entire islands had been cut off from the mainland and many areas were left without electricity or phone connectivity.

Banerjee said densely populated regions of south Bengal were among the worst to be damaged.

India, Bangladesh brace for super cyclone

“We are facing three crises: the coronavirus, the thousands of migrants who are returning home and now the cyclone,” said Banerjee, who is an opposition leader and one of the fiercest critics of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Bangladesh, at least a million people are without electricity, according to the Ministry of Power.

READ MORE: India, Bangladesh brace as Cyclone Amphan approaches

The South-Asian country’s Ministry of Disaster Management said hundreds of villages went under water because of tidal surge across the vast coastal region in Bangladesh. It said about a dozen flood protection embankments have been breached.

Cyclone Amphan made landfall Wednesday afternoon with sustained winds of up to 170 kilometers (105 miles) per hour with maximum gusts of 190 kph (118 mph). It weakened to a depression overnight and was over Bangladesh by Thursday morning.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
