Worker at Calgary Cancer Centre tests positive for coronavirus

A worker at the Calgary Cancer Centre construction site has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Several employees at the site told Global News about a co-worker who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, which was later confirmed by Alberta Health.

According to the health department, officials with Alberta Health Services will now be conducting contact tracing and following up with anyone who may have been in close contact with the infected person.

Officials don’t yet know how the person contracted the virus, and a spokesperson with Alberta Health could not provide any details on exactly when they tested positive, only saying it was recently.

The single case is not considered an outbreak, Alberta Health said.

Alberta Health could also not say whether other employees at the construction site had been sent home to self-isolate.