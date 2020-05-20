Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Worker at Calgary Cancer Centre tests positive for coronavirus

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 7:30 pm
The construction site at the new Calgary Cancer Centre.
The construction site at the new Calgary Cancer Centre. Global News

A worker at the Calgary Cancer Centre construction site has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Several employees at the site told Global News about a co-worker who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, which was later confirmed by Alberta Health.

READ MORE: Alberta construction sites allowed to continue with precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

According to the health department, officials with Alberta Health Services will now be conducting contact tracing and following up with anyone who may have been in close contact with the infected person.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Officials don’t yet know how the person contracted the virus, and a spokesperson with Alberta Health could not provide any details on exactly when they tested positive, only saying it was recently.

The single case is not considered an outbreak, Alberta Health said.

READ MORE: COVID-19 asymptomatic tests: 48 positive cases in Calgarians with no known contact with virus

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Health could also not say whether other employees at the construction site had been sent home to self-isolate.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus AlbertaCalgary Cancer Centre coronavirus caseCalgary Cancer Centre COVID-19Coronavirus Alberta construction siteCoronavirus Calgary Cancer CentreCoronavirus Calgary Cancer Centre worker
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.