39-year-old man charged with attempted murder after domestic violence incident in Red Deer

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a domestic violence incident in Red Deer, Alta.

On May 17, RCMP said a 20-year-old woman ran away from her boyfriend’s home after being severely beaten and assaulted. The victim was taken to hospital by a passing vehicle.

RCMP said in addition to the attempted murder charge, the accused has also been charged with uttering threats and breaching probation. Police did not release the name of the accused.

Police noted that domestic violence cases involve serious offences and ask anyone who has experienced this type of crime, or suspect it’s happening to someone else, to call the domestic violence unit at 403-406-2330.

“Acts of domestic violence are particularly disturbing and have no place in our community,” Insp. Holly Glassford said in a news release on Wednesday. Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

“The team in the Domestic Violence Unit at the Red Deer RCMP works with victims to ensure they have a safe place to return to and offer additional, ongoing support services as these incidents can cause complex trauma.”