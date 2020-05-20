Parole board denies convicted killer’s request for move based on COVID-19 fears

Send this page to someone via email

The Parole Board of Canada has denied a request from the former president of the Saint John chapter of the Bacchus Motorcycle Club to move out of a community correctional centre, despite concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matthew Thomas Foley is serving a 10-year sentence for manslaughter in the shooting death of Michael Schimpf in Saint John in July 2012.

Foley was released from prison last year on statutory release, but the parole board imposed a residency condition.

In a decision dated May 8, the board says it is aware of Foley’s concerns about being exposed to COVID-19 but cites measures taken within the centre to limit contact with other residents.

The board says Foley has a lengthy criminal record and his decision to remain a member of the Bacchus gang “creates a myriad of high-risk situations.”

A 2018 court decision deemed the group to be a criminal organization with “a reputation for violence.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2020.