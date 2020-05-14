Menu

Crime

Police take 2 into custody after shots fired in Saint John’s north end

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 3:49 pm
Saint John police.
Saint John police. File/ Global News

The Saint John Police Force has taken two people into custody after shots were fired in the city’s north end on Thursday.

Police were called to Adelaide Street shortly before 3 a.m.

READ MORE: One suspect identified in illegal deer hunting investigation in Saint John

No one was hurt in the incident.

A vehicle that was suspected of being in the area at the time of the report was stopped a short time later as it was travelling on the Airport Arterial.

A 24-year-old woman that was driving the vehicle and a 28-year-old man who was the passenger were arrested and taken into custody for allegedly discharging a firearm.

Saint John police continue to investigate.

