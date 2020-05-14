Police take 2 into custody after shots fired in Saint John’s north end

The Saint John Police Force has taken two people into custody after shots were fired in the city’s north end on Thursday.
Police were called to Adelaide Street shortly before 3 a.m.
No one was hurt in the incident.
A vehicle that was suspected of being in the area at the time of the report was stopped a short time later as it was travelling on the Airport Arterial.
A 24-year-old woman that was driving the vehicle and a 28-year-old man who was the passenger were arrested and taken into custody for allegedly discharging a firearm.
Saint John police continue to investigate.
