Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo open some outdoor amenities in parks

The cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo, Ont., have all announced that some outdoor amenities will be reopening over the next couple of weeks.

In Cambridge and Kitchener, the cities say they will reopen basketball courts, outdoor furniture and sports fields immediately, while skateparks, tennis, pickleball and volleyball courts will open over the next two weeks.

In Cambridge, dog parks will open on Friday, while a date is forthcoming for Riverside Bike Park.

In Kitchener, the McLennan Park BMX Trail will require maintenance and will open sometime over the next two weeks, and Rockway Golf Course will on open on Monday, with plans to open the nine-hole course at Doon Valley on May 29 and the 18-hole course on June 3.

In Waterloo, basketball, tennis and outdoor pickleball courts, as well as dog parks and outdoor furniture, are available for use now, while the city says its skate park will open soon.

All three cities say that some sports fields and other amenities may remain closed until they have received proper maintenance.

They also say that all playgrounds, park washrooms, outdoor gym equipment, splash pads and pools are closed until at least May 29.

The cities are asking residents to remember to continue to follow proper physical-distancing measures, not gather in groups of more than five and wear non-medical masks when possible.