United Way Peterborough distributing $366K to charitable organizations during COVID-19 pandemic

The United Way Peterborough and District is accepting applications for its Emergency Community Support Fund, which will support organizations helping vulnerable groups during the coronavirus pandemic.

The branch has received $366,080, which is part of the federal government’s $9-million investment announced in late March for the United Way Centraides to support vulnerable seniors at risk of COVID-19.

For Peterborough city and county, charitable organizations can apply for grants of up to $10,000 to provide direct services to vulnerable populations impacted by COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is affecting all Canadians, but our government knows that certain segments of the population are more vulnerable than others,” said Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef, minister for women and gender equality and rural economic development.

“We need to look out for one another in these difficult times. Our government is committed to supporting organizations that play an essential role delivering services that the most vulnerable in our community rely on.”

Applications for grants will be accepted until June 19. All funds will be distributed by July 31.

“This partnership between United Way Centraides and the government of Canada recognizes that local United Ways are uniquely positioned in their communities to respond to some of the most pervasive issues facing our residents,” said Jim Russell, executive director of the United Way Peterborough and District.

“Here in Peterborough city and county, we will work together with community partners who are closest to those most vulnerable to rapidly respond to the needs in our community. This will ensure that the emergency community support funding will go to those organizations most directly affected by COVID-19.”

For more information and to access the funding application, visited the United Way Peterborough and District’s website.