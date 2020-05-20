Riverview, N.B., house fire started by dryer malfunction

Send this page to someone via email

Riverview fire responded to a call about smoke coming from a basement at 109 Havelock Rd. early Wednesday morning.

According to Riverview fire Chief Denis Pleau, the fire started from a dryer malfunction in the residents’ laundry room.

The Riverview family woke up around 1 a.m. to the sound of the smoke detector, says Pleau.

Once they evacuated the home, they called 911 and fire services immediately responded.

Pleau says it took 10 to 15 minutes to put out the fire and there were no injuries to the residents or the firefighters.

The family’s laundry room sustained severe damage, but Pleau says there’s no structural damage to the house.