Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Riverview, N.B., house fire started by dryer malfunction

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 11:16 am
A Riverview family evacuated their home after waking up to the sound of a smoke detector. .
A Riverview family evacuated their home after waking up to the sound of a smoke detector. . Submitted by Wade Perry

Riverview fire responded to a call about smoke coming from a basement at 109 Havelock Rd. early Wednesday morning.

According to Riverview fire Chief Denis Pleau, the fire started from a dryer malfunction in the residents’ laundry room.

READ MORE: Overnight fire at Winnipeg home started in laundry room, fire officials say

The Riverview family woke up around 1 a.m. to the sound of the smoke detector, says Pleau.

Once they evacuated the home, they called 911 and fire services immediately responded.

YouTube / Wade Perry

Story continues below advertisement

Pleau says it took 10 to 15 minutes to put out the fire and there were no injuries to the residents or the firefighters.

The family’s laundry room sustained severe damage, but Pleau says there’s no structural damage to the house.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House FireRiverview New BrunswickRiverview FireRiverview house firedryer malfunction firehavelock road fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.