Manitoba First Nation forced to flee by fire can return home: Red Cross

Members of a Manitoba First Nation forced to flee their homes due to wildfires are safe to go home.

Canadian Red Cross spokesman Jason Small says Pine Creek First Nation leadership told community members it was safe to return on Monday.

About 100 people in the First Nation on the western side of Lake Winnipegosis had to self-evacuate after multiple wildfires in the area over the weekend.

Community members stayed in hotels in Dauphin.

Manitoba’s government suspended all provincial burn permits over the weekend, saying the risk of wildfire was high across southern and central Manitoba.

No other permits will be issued for the time being.

