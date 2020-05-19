Menu

Manitoba First Nation forced to flee by fire can return home: Red Cross

By The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2020 5:23 pm
Updated May 19, 2020 5:25 pm
Smoke in the air from a fire north of Dauphin, Manitoba.
Smoke in the air from a fire north of Dauphin, Manitoba. Wilfred Chartrand, Fire Chief of Camperville

Members of a Manitoba First Nation forced to flee their homes due to wildfires are safe to go home.

Canadian Red Cross spokesman Jason Small says Pine Creek First Nation leadership told community members it was safe to return on Monday.

About 100 people in the First Nation on the western side of Lake Winnipegosis had to self-evacuate after multiple wildfires in the area over the weekend.

READ MORE: More than 100 people evacuated to Dauphin, Man., after fire

Community members stayed in hotels in Dauphin.

Manitoba’s government suspended all provincial burn permits over the weekend, saying the risk of wildfire was high across southern and central Manitoba.

No other permits will be issued for the time being.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
FireEvacuationRed CrossDauphinManitoba wildfirePine Creek First Nation
