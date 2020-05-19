Menu

Crime

Highway 7/8 closed near Baden after collision involving transport truck

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 9:42 am
Highway 7/8 is closed near Baden, Ont.
Highway 7/8 is closed near Baden, Ont. @OPP_GTATraffic / Twitter

Highway 7/8 has been closed near Baden after a collision between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle sent one person to hospital, according to OPP.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash, which left the passenger vehicle in the ditch, occurred on the highway just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday between Nafziger and Wilmot Centre roads.

READ MORE: 2 seriously injured after SUV hit by truck on Highway 401 in Halton Region: OPP

“The driver of the passenger vehicle has been transported to hospital with serious injuries,” Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter.

In his update, Schmidt said that the OPP’s collision reconstruction scene was en route to the crash.

Schmidt said it was uncertain how long the highway would be closed.

Story continues below advertisement
OPP, Waterloo Regional Police, Waterloo police, Waterloo news, Baden, Highway 7/8 closed, Nafziger Road, Highway 7/8 closed Baden, Waterloo road closed, Wilmot Centre Road
