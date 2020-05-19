Highway 7/8 closed near Baden after collision involving transport truck

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 7/8 has been closed near Baden after a collision between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle sent one person to hospital, according to OPP.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash, which left the passenger vehicle in the ditch, occurred on the highway just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday between Nafziger and Wilmot Centre roads.

“The driver of the passenger vehicle has been transported to hospital with serious injuries,” Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter.

In his update, Schmidt said that the OPP’s collision reconstruction scene was en route to the crash.

Schmidt said it was uncertain how long the highway would be closed.

Serious Collision: #Hwy7/8 closed between Nafziger and Wilmot #BadenTransport vs Car, 1 person with serious injuries https://t.co/Y5e1mvXGpR — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 19, 2020

