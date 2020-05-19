Menu

World

U.K.-based easyJet says hackers accessed 9 million customers’ details

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 19, 2020 8:07 am
Updated May 19, 2020 8:20 am
The tail of an easyJet plane at London Gatwick Airport in Gatwick, England, Wednesday, March 28, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Jeff McIntosh.
U.K.-based budget airline easyJet says that “highly sophisticated” hackers have accessed the email addresses and travel details of approximately 9 million customers.

It also said Tuesday that its “forensic” investigation found that the credit card details of 2,208 people were accessed.

It added that all affected customers will be contacted in the next few days and that there was “no evidence” that the personal information has been misused.

“Since we became aware of the incident, it has become clear that owing to COVID-19 there is heightened concern about personal data being used for online scams,” said easyJet Chief Executive Officer Johan Lundgren.

Lundgren apologized to those customers affected and said every business must continue to “stay agile to stay ahead of the threat.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
