Moncton fire claims life of woman in her 50s

The Moncton Fire Department says a woman in her 50s has died as a result of an early morning house fire near Salisbury Road.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home on Nancy Street in White Frost Estates at 4:04 a.m. Sunday, said Platoon Chief Charlie Melanson. The home was “fully involved” with fire when they arrived.

RCMP officers and Moncton fire investigators attend the scene of a fatal fire at a mobile home on Nancy Street in Moncton Saturday morning. Callum Smith / Global News

The other person in the home, a man, made it out, Melanson said, but was taken to hospital to be treated for “minor burns and smoke inhalation.”

“I woke up to sadness this morning,” says neighbour Ruth Bourgeois. “Flames shooting through the sky about, I suppose, 20 or 30 feet up in the air … people hollering.”

Bourgeois says she was friends with the man who escaped the fire for about 12 years. But neighbours tell Global News the man also lost his mother, hours earlier, in an unrelated car crash.

“It was his mother that lived here,” says Marjorie Aubé. “His mother got killed the night before in a car accident. … It’s really sad.”

“[His mother] was sick, so he worried about her, so they stayed with her and I don’t blame him; he loved his mom,” says Bourgeois. “This is terrible. I mean, you lose your mom and your wife all in the same day?”

An RCMP spokesperson says the force wouldn’t be identifying a crash victim. Police did report a single-vehicle car crash at about 7 p.m. on Rte. 465 in Beersville, N.B., Saturday, and said a 69-year-old Moncton woman died.

“It’s sad,” Bourgeois says. “It’s really a sad day here on our street.”

“It shook everybody up that knew them,” she says. “I just pray right now that people will be compassionate towards him and help him out because he’s going to need it.”

“They were beautiful people,” Bourgeois says.

Ruth Bourgeois, a neighbour, says knowing about the fire and separate car crash makes for an extremely difficult time for the community and says people need to support the man. Callum Smith / Global News

Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to neighbouring homes, although at least one took heat damage.

There’s no word on how the man is doing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.