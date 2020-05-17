3 taken to hospital after house fire in Markham

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been taken to hospital with burns after a house fire in Markham on Sunday, officials say.

York Regional Police said emergency crews were called to a home on Bur Oak Avenue shortly after 10 a.m.

Police said there were “several” people injured and it was unclear if everyone inside the home had been accounted for.

In an update, police said three people had been taken to hospital with burns. Officers said those with injuries were taken to Sunnybrook and Sick Kids hospitals.

Crews are still working to determine if everyone has been accounted for.

Markham firefighters said it’s believed several units were affected by the blaze.

Roads are closed in the area as officials investigate.

ROAD will remain closed for FIRE **BUR OAK closed**

3 people have been transported to hospital with burn injuries – further updates as available.

LD https://t.co/IoCUmW8oeC — York Regional Police (@YRP) May 17, 2020

