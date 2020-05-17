Winnipeg warehouse damaged ‘significantly’ after overnight fire

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were kept busy on Saturday night, fighting a large fire at a warehouse in the city’s north end.

Crews were called to the first 100 block of Myrtle Street just after midnight.

They found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, but were able to launch an offensive attack.

Things were under control after about 50 minutes.

No one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported.

The WFPS believes the blaze originated in a garbage pile behind the building, then spread to the warehouse.

Firefighters are using the incident to remind residents how to reduce the risk of these types of fires happening:

Dispose of cigarette butts in a deep, wide metal container filled partway with sand or water

Do not dispose of butts with regular trash or rubbish without first dousing the butt with water

Only put your garbage and recycling carts and yard waste out on your collection day

Dispose of garbage, yard waste, lumber, and bulky waste (such as mattresses or couches) properly and promptly

Contact 311 to schedule a pickup of your bulky waste items or to report fire hazards

Keep all garbage, bulky waste, and firewood well away from your house, garage, or business

Use motion-activated lights to brighten the outside of your property

The cause of the initial blaze is still under investigation.

While no cost estimates have been made available, the WFPS says the building suffered significant damage.

