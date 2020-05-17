Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Winnipeg warehouse damaged ‘significantly’ after overnight fire

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted May 17, 2020 10:38 am
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. .
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. . Elisha Dacey/Global News

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were kept busy on Saturday night, fighting a large fire at a warehouse in the city’s north end.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service battles blaze at St. Boniface Hospital

Crews were called to the first 100 block of Myrtle Street just after midnight.

They found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, but were able to launch an offensive attack.

Things were under control after about 50 minutes.

No one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Winnipeg firehall retirement party investigation ongoing, union says

The WFPS believes the blaze originated in a garbage pile behind the building, then spread to the warehouse.

Firefighters are using the incident to remind residents how to reduce the risk of these types of fires happening:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Dispose of cigarette butts in a deep, wide metal container filled partway with sand or water
  • Do not dispose of butts with regular trash or rubbish without first dousing the butt with water
  • Only put your garbage and recycling carts and yard waste out on your collection day
  • Dispose of garbage, yard waste, lumber, and bulky waste (such as mattresses or couches) properly and promptly
  • Contact 311 to schedule a pickup of your bulky waste items or to report fire hazards
  • Keep all garbage, bulky waste, and firewood well away from your house, garage, or business
  • Use motion-activated lights to brighten the outside of your property

The cause of the initial blaze is still under investigation.

While no cost estimates have been made available, the WFPS says the building suffered significant damage.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service investigating alleged fire hall retirement party
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service investigating alleged fire hall retirement party
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipegWinnipeg fireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWarehouse fireGarbage FireOutdoor Fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.