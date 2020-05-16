Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service battles blaze at St. Boniface Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service spent part of Saturday evening battling a fire at St. Boniface Hospital.

Crews got the call at 6:47 p.m. for reports of a fire at the rear of the hospital.

Platoon Chief Don Enns said crews arrived and saw smoke and flames at the exterior of two garages belonging to carpentry staff.

READ MORE: Winnipeg fire crews battle three blazes Wednesday

Since the fire was at a hospital, officials declared a second alarm to ensure plenty of resources were there to help.

Firefighters remain on standby while additional crews attended a fire. Corey Callaghan/Global News

The fire was put out shortly after crews arrived, Enns said.

No evacuations of patients at St. Boniface were required and the cause remains under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The damage to the garage is considered extensive.

6:11 Winnipeg firefighter using BC program to help with post-traumatic stress disorder Winnipeg firefighter using BC program to help with post-traumatic stress disorder