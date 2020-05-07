Winnipeg fire crews battle three blazes Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters were called to three separate fires in Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

Crews were called to the first fire at a multi-family complex in the 200 block of Le Maire Street in St. Norbert shortly after 7 p.m.

Crews were able to quickly put it out the fire after opening up walls in the building and finding smouldering embers. The city says faulty wiring is to blame for the fire.

The second call came shortly after 8 p.m. for a blaze at a one-and-a-half-storey single family home in the 600 block of Bannerman Avenue.

Crews launched an offensive attack and the fire was declared under control within 30 minutes, according to a release from the city.

Everyone in the home was able to get out safely before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire crews had the fire at a duplex on Houde Drive under control within 30 minutes, says the city. Abigail Turner/Global News

Firefighters were then called back the St. Norbert area for the report of a fire at a two-storey duplex in the 200 block of Houde Drive around 10:35 p.m.

Crews launched an offensive attack and the fire was under control within 30 minutes, the city says. Everyone in the duplex was able to get out before crews arrived and no one was injured.

The city says the cause of the Houde Drive fire is under investigation.

1:12 Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service investigating alleged fire hall retirement party Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service investigating alleged fire hall retirement party