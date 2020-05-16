101-year-old B.C. WWII veteran completes 101-lap charity walk

Send this page to someone via email

A 101-year-old B.C. veteran of the Second World War has completed 101 laps of his retirement residence to raise money for charity.

“I knew I could do it, and I’ve done it,” John Hillman said on Saturday. “I could do some more.”

Hillman began his 101 laps around Carleton House, his Oak Bay retirement home, nearly two weeks ago.

The money he raised is going to Save the Children Canada.

It took just six days for him to reach his initial fundraising goal of $101,000. By Saturday morning, he’d raised more than $140,000.

1:53 Vancouver Island centenarian walking for charity Vancouver Island centenarian walking for charity

“You’ve shown such generosity to my cause, I just cannot hope for anything more,” the elated Hillman said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve exceeded the target tremendously now, and I’m so appreciative.”

Upon completing his 101st lap, Hillman was handed a glass of scotch and was treated to a live musical performance.

Hillman was a radio operator in the Royal Air Force, where he served in England, France, Italy, the Middle East and Burma.

Hillman was inspired to do the walk by fellow veteran and U.K. Capt. Tom Moore, who has raised more than £33 million (C$57 million) for Britain’s National Health Service by walking laps of his garden.

While Hillman was full of energy on Saturday, saying he feels “like jumping over the moon,” he added he’ll be happy to be done with the laps.

“I shall remain in bed tomorrow morning, and I shall say ‘I’m not going.'”