Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

101-year-old B.C. WWII veteran completes 101-lap charity walk

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 16, 2020 3:56 pm
John Hillman, a 101-year-old Second World War veteran, has met his fundraising goal just days into a 101-lap walk of his retirement residence.
John Hillman, a 101-year-old Second World War veteran, has met his fundraising goal just days into a 101-lap walk of his retirement residence. Global News

A 101-year-old B.C. veteran of the Second World War has completed 101 laps of his retirement residence to raise money for charity.

“I knew I could do it, and I’ve done it,” John Hillman said on Saturday. “I could do some more.”

Hillman began his 101 laps around Carleton House, his Oak Bay retirement home, nearly two weeks ago.

READ MORE: B.C. WWII vet tops $101K charity goal just days into planned 101 laps around retirement home

The money he raised is going to Save the Children Canada.

It took just six days for him to reach his initial fundraising goal of $101,000. By Saturday morning, he’d raised more than $140,000.

Vancouver Island centenarian walking for charity
Vancouver Island centenarian walking for charity

“You’ve shown such generosity to my cause, I just cannot hope for anything more,” the elated Hillman said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve exceeded the target tremendously now, and I’m so appreciative.”

Upon completing his 101st lap, Hillman was handed a glass of scotch and was treated to a live musical performance.

Hillman was a radio operator in the Royal Air Force, where he served in England, France, Italy, the Middle East and Burma.

Hillman was inspired to do the walk by fellow veteran and U.K. Capt. Tom Moore, who has raised more than £33 million (C$57 million) for Britain’s National Health Service by walking laps of his garden.

While Hillman was full of energy on Saturday, saying he feels “like jumping over the moon,” he added he’ll be happy to be done with the laps.

“I shall remain in bed tomorrow morning, and I shall say ‘I’m not going.'”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CharityVancouver IslandSecond World WarOak BayRoyal Air ForceWar VeteranCharity WalkSave the Children Canada101 laps101 laps for charityjohn hillman101 year old walk for charity101-year-old veteransenior charity walk
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.