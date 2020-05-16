New South Okanagan marketing alliance aiming to promote region

Send this page to someone via email

A new marketing coalition has been formed to help promote the South Okanagan.

Called the South Okanagan Tourism Alliance, the coalition is aiming to attract eyeballs and tourism dollars when the novel coronavirus pandemic restrictions start easing and people start travelling again.

The alliance is a collaboration of destination marketing organizations in the South Okanagan.

“There is always strength in numbers, and this new South Okanagan Tourism Alliance is a natural way to approach tourism marketing of the region once the wheels of tourism are allowed to roll,” Thom Tischik, executive director of Travel Penticton, said in a press release.

“We need to look at new ways to approach our markets, be collaborative, share knowledge and resources, pool funds and leverage whenever possible to ensure we can make a significant impact once the doors are back open to tourism.”

The alliance says it will feature long-term, “four-season” planning, and will promote self-guided road trips in the region.

“The South Okanagan Tourism Alliance will serve to promote travel to the region when the time is right and follow the guidelines as set by the B.C. Ministry of Health,” said the alliance.

It added that it will be creating a new website called Visit South Okanagan, though as of Saturday, the website wasn’t up.