Police search for missing 88-year-old Delta man with dementia

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 16, 2020 1:37 pm
Delta police are asking for the public's help to find Jarnail Sanghera. .
Delta police are asking for the public's help to find Jarnail Sanghera. .

Delta police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 88-year-old man with dementia.

Jarnail Sanghera was last seen around 11 a.m. on Friday at his family home near Nordel Way and 116th Street in North Delta.

READ MORE: On 5th anniversary of Shin Noh’s disappearance, son wants to see Silver Alert in B.C.

Police say Sanghera is a frequent transit user, and that he may have been headed to the Sikh temple at 140th Street and 84th Avenue in Surrey.

Sanghera is described as five-foot-eight with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a light blue turban, a plaid shirt, black vest and khaki pants.

Sanghera only speaks Punjabi.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Delta police.

B.C. Silver Alert co-founder calls on government to do more to help dementia patients
B.C. Silver Alert co-founder calls on government to do more to help dementia patients
