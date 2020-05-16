Police search for missing 88-year-old Delta man with dementia

Send this page to someone via email

Delta police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 88-year-old man with dementia.

Jarnail Sanghera was last seen around 11 a.m. on Friday at his family home near Nordel Way and 116th Street in North Delta.

Police say Sanghera is a frequent transit user, and that he may have been headed to the Sikh temple at 140th Street and 84th Avenue in Surrey.

Sanghera is described as five-foot-eight with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a light blue turban, a plaid shirt, black vest and khaki pants.

Sanghera only speaks Punjabi.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Delta police.

1:53 B.C. Silver Alert co-founder calls on government to do more to help dementia patients B.C. Silver Alert co-founder calls on government to do more to help dementia patients

Story continues below advertisement