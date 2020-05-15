Menu

Shediac-area teen left on the road with injuries after ATV crash: N.B. RCMP

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 11:56 am
New Brunswick RCMP are investigating following an ATV crash.
New Brunswick RCMP are investigating following an ATV crash. File / Global News

A Shediac-area teen is recovering from injuries he sustained after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash, according to New Brunswick RCMP.

On Monday night, RCMP received a call about an ATV crash in Pointe-du-Chêne, N.B.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say the vehicle was gone. According to police, a 15-year-old boy was found lying on the ground with what were believed to be serious injuries.

Police say officers have since determined the boy was a passenger on the ATV and was ejected during the crash.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene and has not been identified yet, according to police.

The boy is reportedly still at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward with information.

