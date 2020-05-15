Peterborough teen charged after victim struck in head with rock: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough teen has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon following an incident in Lakefield on Thursday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:10 p.m., a female was sitting in her vehicle in a parking lot to have a physical-distancing visit with a friend when an unknown teenager approached her vehicle asking for help.

Police say the suspect brought the female to the edge of a nearby water body and struck the victim in the head with a rock. The suspect fled the area on foot and the incident was reported to police.

A suspect was identified and around 8:30 p.m., officers located him behind a residence.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and two counts of failure to comply with a sentence.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, police said.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Det. Const Mike Penney at 705-876-1122 ext. 232.

