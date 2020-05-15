Menu

Canada

RCMP officer shot near Biggar, Sask. during drug investigation

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 10:58 am
One dead, one injured after rollover on Highway 16 near Saltcoats, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP have not stated the nature of the officer’s injury, but said it is non-life-threatening. File / Global News

RCMP say an officer was shot late Thursday during a drug investigation near Biggar, Sask.

Members of the emergency response team were preparing to execute a search warrant at a rural residence 27 kilometres north of Biggar when shots were fired in their direction, RCMP said.

READ MORE: Lloydminster RCMP investigating gun shots near motel

One officer was hit and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP have not stated the nature of the officer’s injury, but said the officer was treated at the scene.

Officers did not return fire and continued executing the search warrant, RCMP said.

READ MORE: Man sent to hospital following Saskatoon shooting

A man and a woman were taken into custody.

No charges have been announced and police said the investigation continues.

Biggar is roughly 95 km west of Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan family mourns shooting death of young mother Tanya Alcrow
Saskatchewan family mourns shooting death of young mother Tanya Alcrow
