RCMP officer shot near Biggar, Sask. during drug investigation

RCMP say an officer was shot late Thursday during a drug investigation near Biggar, Sask.

Members of the emergency response team were preparing to execute a search warrant at a rural residence 27 kilometres north of Biggar when shots were fired in their direction, RCMP said.

One officer was hit and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP have not stated the nature of the officer’s injury, but said the officer was treated at the scene.

Officers did not return fire and continued executing the search warrant, RCMP said.

A man and a woman were taken into custody.

No charges have been announced and police said the investigation continues.

Biggar is roughly 95 km west of Saskatoon.

