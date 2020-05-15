Hamilton man faces charges in Stoney Creek shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old Hamilton man is facing multiple charges tied to a shooting at a commercial property in Stoney Creek on Thursday, police say.

Officers investigated a report of shots fired near Oriole Avenue and South Service Road shortly before 4 p.m.

Evidence gathered by police confirmed a shooting and a suspect who was arrested just after midnight on Friday.

The accused is facing five charges connected to discharging a firearm and possession of an unauthorized weapon.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-2907 or 905-546-2918.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

