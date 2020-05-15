Menu

Crime

2 charged after fentanyl, cocaine seized from Peterborough residence

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 8:37 am
Two people have been arrested after police in Peterborough raided a home and seized fentanyl and cocaine. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man and Bancroft woman are facing drug-related charges after police seized fentanyl and cocaine from a residence on Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers executed a search warrant at a Parkhill Road residence.

Police say they seized fentanyl, cocaine and cash. Two people were arrested.

Christopher Donald McCall, 49, of Parkhill Road West, is charged with:

  • 2 counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and fentanyl)
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • 5 counts of failure to comply with a release order
  • Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

He was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough later Thursday, police said on Friday.

Tracy Arlene Jacobs, 34, of Alice Street, Bancroft, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine and fentanyl).

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 15.

Police said the investigation and search involved members of the Intelligence, Crime Analyst, Asset Forfeiture and Drug Unit, the Street Crime Unit and the Emergency Response Team.

