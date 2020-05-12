Cocaine, prescription drugs seized during arrest of wanted Lindsay couple: police

Send this page to someone via email

Cocaine and prescription medication were reportedly seized after police in Lindsay, Ont., arrested two people wanted on outstanding warrants last Friday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 2:15 p.m. on May 8, a member of its drug enforcement unit saw two people who were wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

Officers arrested them in the area of St. Paul Street. According to police, they were found in possession of 57.9 grams of cocaine and prescription medication.

Stephen Whiteway, 44, of Fenelon Falls, and Natasha Ann Davey, 40, of Lindsay, were each charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Davey was also charged with theft under $5,000.

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 16, police said.

