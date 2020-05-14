Menu

Crime

4 people charged after ‘suspicious death’ of Quinte West woman: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 3:05 pm
Updated May 14, 2020 3:07 pm
OPP arrested four people during an investigation into the suspicious death of a 32-year-old Quinte West woman.
OPP arrested four people during an investigation into the suspicious death of a 32-year-old Quinte West woman. Global News file

Four people are facing weapons and drugs charges after the death of a 32-year-old Quinte West woman.

Audri Vickers died April 24 at a home on Ferry Street in Quinte West.

Although police originally reported her death as suspicious, they have yet to release why.

READ MORE: Quinte West OPP investigating ‘suspicious’ death of local woman

The investigation into Vicker’s death led to a police search warrant at a Belleville home on May 13.

Police would not say how the search was related to Vickers, but confirmed that the two incidents are linked.

During this search, police seized crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, buprenorphine and clonazepam, along with rifle and shotgun ammunition, brass knuckles and a variety of items associated with drug trafficking.

Four people were arrested as a result of the search.

Richard Gourlie, 37, of Belleville was charged with:

  • two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
  • unauthorized possession of a weapon
  • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • mischief under $5,000
  • drug trafficking
  • three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking drugs

Gourlie was not released on bail.

READ MORE: 2nd person charged in Quinte West homicide investigation

Jessica Rose, 27, of Belleville was charged with:

  • two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
  • unauthorized possession of a weapon
  • two counts of failure to comply with a probation order
  • three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking drugs

Brandon Wase, 28, of Belleville was charged with:

  • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • two counts of failure to comply with a probation order
  • three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking drugs

Douglas McGregor, 33, of Belleville was charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking drugs.

The latter three people were released on bail on a promise to appear in a Belleville court on Aug. 6.

OPP are still investigating the case of Vickers’ death and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

CrimeSuspicious DeathQuinte WestQuinte West OPPQuinte West suspicious deathQuinte West deathQuinte West Ontario crimesuspicious death OPPSuspicious death Quinte west
