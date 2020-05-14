Menu


Child in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 12:32 pm
Updated May 14, 2020 12:50 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a young boy is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a car in Scarborough on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Eglinton Avenue East and Cedar Drive, just east of Markham Road, at around 11:49 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said the boy suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to hospital by paramedics, with the assistance of an officer.

The boy is believed to be about 10 or 11 years old, police said.

READ MORE: Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

Police and paramedics said a second pedestrian in their 50s was also hurt and sustained minor injuries with a broken arm.

The vehicle involved, a black four-door car, fled the scene and likely has significant damage, police said.



Road closures are in effect in the immediate area.

