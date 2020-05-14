Child in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a young boy is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a car in Scarborough on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Eglinton Avenue East and Cedar Drive, just east of Markham Road, at around 11:49 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said the boy suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to hospital by paramedics, with the assistance of an officer.

The boy is believed to be about 10 or 11 years old, police said.

Police and paramedics said a second pedestrian in their 50s was also hurt and sustained minor injuries with a broken arm.

The vehicle involved, a black four-door car, fled the scene and likely has significant damage, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Road closures are in effect in the immediate area.

COLLISION:

Eglinton Av E + Cedar Dr

– Child's injuries are life threatening

– Officer will assist in emergency run

– Another victim with injuries

– Unknown how serious

– Car fled the scene

– Black 4-door domestic car

– Will have significant damage

– Officers searching area

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 14, 2020