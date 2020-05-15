What’s open and closed in Winnipeg during the May long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The unofficial kick-off to the summer is happening this weekend with Victoria Day on Monday, May 18. With that, and with many coronavirus safety measures still in effect, some places will be adjusting hours or closing for the day.

Errands:

Canada Post will not be delivering mail or have post offices open on May 18.

City of Winnipeg civic offices will be closed May 18.

The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7.

Most provincial and federal offices will be closed.

Banks will be closed.

Winnipeg Transit:

Winnipeg Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule.

Garbage/Recycling:

Garbage and recycling collection will take place as normal.

Panet and Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed Monday.

Stores:

Most major grocery stores will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Some smaller grocery stores may be open – call the store first.

Liquor Marts will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Polo Park will open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kildonan Place will operate from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park will open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*Not all stores within malls have reopened. You should contact the store directly for hours.

Attractions:

Assiniboine Park Zoo 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Golf courses may still have tee times available. You must book your time in advance.

Please note, many places are still closed due to coronavirus safety measures. It is a good idea to call a business or attraction ahead of time to confirm if they are open, what their capacity is, and whether or not they have adjusted their hours.

