40 CFIA meat plant inspectors, including 21 in Alberta, test positive for COVID-19: Union

Forty meat plant inspectors with the CFIA, including 21 working in Alberta facilities, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus according to the union representing the inspectors.

Agriculture Union president Fabian Murphy told Global News on Wednesday that since the middle of April, cases among food inspectors have been steadily rising.

Of the 37 inspectors stationed at the Cargill Meat Solutions plant in High River, Alta. — the site of one of the biggest outbreaks in the country — 18 have tested positive for the virus, according to Murphy.

“I think [the numbers are] too high. I think it’s unacceptable that we keep sending people into those plants and they keep getting infected with COVID-19,” Manning said. “I don’t think it’s the responsible thing to do.

“As the employer, CFIA is responsible to protect the health and safety of these folks, and I think, unless they can guarantee that there’s a safe environment there, then those plants should be shut down and those people should not have to go to work there.”

While Murphy couldn’t speak to the medical status of the individuals who are ill, he did say one of the union’s members with the virus had to be hospitalized.

Murphy said the inspectors are continuing to report to work at facilities across the country, but the anxiety over the situation is very high.

“The infection rates in some of these plants is over 50 per cent,” Murphy said.

“Despite the best efforts from the facilities to implement the measures such as plexiglass barriers between workstations, face shields and face coverings, we’re seeing that this doesn’t stop the spread of this virus.” Tweet This

In addition to the 40 people who had contracted the virus, Murphy said roughly the same number of inspectors are self-isolating and monitoring for symptoms.

‘The numbers climbed’ due to Cargill outbreak

Murphy said there were smaller numbers of cases reported across the country in the early days, but when the outbreak happened at Cargill, “the numbers climbed.” Nearly half the employees at the Cargill facility have tested positive for the virus.

“When you have those concentrations of people working in those close quarters facilities, that’s when you see the numbers ballooning,” he said.

The plant was temporarily shut down in late April as officials tried to get a handle on the fast-spreading outbreak, which has accounted for a large portion of Alberta’s total cases.

It reopened in the beginning of May, but there are claims that work done to ensure the safety of those working there was insufficient.

According to Murphy, the inspectors working at the Cargill plant have expressed concerns with the safety measures taken within the facility, such as the physical distancing.

“They’re seeing that that’s not possible at all,” Murphy said.

“People are feeling that their own safety is in jeopardy whenever those safety precautions that are put in place can’t be maintained.” Tweet This

Murphy said both the federal and provincial governments “dropped the ball” on the Cargill file, and they should have taken action quicker to slow the spread of the virus.

“We had the outbreak there, they kept the plant going for quite a period of time before they shut down Cargill which created the spread of the virus. I think there’s a lot of pressure from the provincial government to keep these plants open and to keep the food production industry… the beef industry going there,” he said.

“I understand that’s important, but at the end of the day I think swifter action would have resulted in fewer cases of COVID-19 in that whole community.” Tweet This

Global News has reached out the CFIA and the government of Alberta for comment. This story will be updated when a response is received.