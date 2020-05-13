Rick Zamperin: Mike Tyson versus Evander Holyfield needs to happen

Send this page to someone via email

It appears that former heavyweight boxing champions Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are going to come out of retirement.

Now, nothing has been confirmed at this time, and all we have to go on is a couple of promotional-type videos that each former champ has thrown on social media over the last couple of days.

“Iron Mike,” the first heavyweight to hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles, released a training video on Instagram on Monday that featured him ferociously punching away and he ended the barrage with the message, “I’m back.”

Holyfield announced on Instagram last week that he was returning to the ring for a charity bout, and doubled-down in a Twitter post on Tuesday when he ended his own slick-looking training video with the words, “I’m back.”

My 1st week back in the gym and I feel great I'm looking forward to stepping up my training sessions and intensity as I prepare for my fight. I told you I had something for you🥊@ReneeYoungWWE @BookerT5x@TheMarkHenry @WWEonFOX@FOXSports pic.twitter.com/ncgeJMTkmE — Evander Holyfield (@holyfield) May 13, 2020

So, if we connect the dots here, are we to expect Tyson-Holyfield III?

Holyfield won their previous two engagements, including a controversial 1997 fight when Tyson bit off a chunk of Holyfield’s ear.

Tyson is 53, Holyfield is 57, and I love the thought of seeing these two boxing legends meet for a third time in the ring.

Let’s not kid ourselves, these two heavyweights are nowhere near the fighters they were in their heyday but because the COVID-19 pandemic has postponed the entire sports world, this bout can’t come soon enough.