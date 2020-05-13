Bombers’ Oliveira a hero off-field with rescue of woman, dog from Red River

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers became local heroes after breaking an almost 40-year Grey Cup drought and bringing a championship back to the city last season, but one member of the team is a hero in his own right after a daring riverside rescue.

Running back Brady Oliveira was walking his five-month-old puppy, Nellie, at Maple Grove Dog Park on Tuesday when he heard a woman’s cry for help.

“I was just walking with Nellie there yesterday afternoon, and I saw a lady run down to the river and say, ‘oh my god, my dog’s down there!’,” Oliveira told 680 CJOB.

“It’s still crazy to think about. I’m just so, so happy I was there. Right place, right time.”

Oliveira said he investigated further and saw the woman panicking about her pet being in the rapid waters of the Red River.

“Next thing you know, she slips in,” he said, “as she’s holding on to a tree… just a tree branch. At the time, I thought, ‘oh my god, what do I do?'”

Thanks to some quick thinking, Oliveira managed to get a hold of the woman’s forearm and reel in the dog before rescuing its owner.

“The dog was 10 years old and was just under 100 lbs, so I could see why she had trouble pulling him out and how she slipped in,” he said.

“The dog was taken by the current a little bit but was able to swim back to the owner. I’m just so happy and thankful that I was there at the time. If no one else saw her go down there… you don’t usually walk by the river line, and it’s a big drop-off, so if anyone’s down there, you don’t usually see them.

“I definitely had to think quick in that situation and definitely stay calm…” Tweet This

“…and me being a pro athlete and being in lots of different crazy scenarios while playing the game of football has definitely allowed me to use that in the real world.”

After everyone was safely on dry land, Oliveira said the woman recognized him — but not for his football career. The Winnipeg-born Bomber is very active with local dog rescues, and she recognized him from his canine advocacy.

That advocacy, in fact, is how Oliveira met his dog Nellie — named for the Nelson House community where he found her.

“I was only going to foster her for a couple of weeks. Fortunately, I was a foster failure for her, and she’s my baby girl.

“I think Nellie has been my safe haven this whole quarantine.”

When he’s not rescuing dogs — or his fellow Winnipeggers — Oliveira is waiting, along with the rest of the Canadian Football League, for the potential start of the 2020-21 season, which is in jeopardy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another Winnipeg native on the champion Bombers squad, Grey Cup MVP Andrew Harris, told 680 CJOB on Tuesday that he’s remaining optimistic despite the uncertainty.

“You try to do what you can to stay in shape and have the edge of, ‘here we go, here we go, here we go’ … but usually, we have timelines and dates that we have to be ready for, and right now, everything is all over the place.

“For the moment, we’re just waiting to see what happens and being optimistic and hope for the best.”

