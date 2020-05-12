West Kelowna, B.C., musician strums up awareness of MS with online concert

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna, B.C., country musician Ben Klick is determined to bring in donations during his second annual Music Fest MS, but this year it’s going online to raise funds for Multiple Sclerosis research and support services.

“It runs in the family and to be able to still put something on even though it’s not in person is amazing,” said Klick.

“The cool part about virtually is that everyone all over the world can watch it and be a part of the show.”

Klick’s dad was diagnosed in 2008 and the diagnosis has inspired the musician to give back.

According to the MS Society, Canada has one of the highest rates of MS with an estimated 77,000 Canadians living with the autoimmune disease that attacks the central nervous system.

“I’m finding everyone is extremely open to helping,” said Klick. “There’s like a big family around it, which is really cool.”

5:34 MS Society goes virtual to rally Canadians for MS Awareness Month MS Society goes virtual to rally Canadians for MS Awareness Month

Last year the country singer raised $35,000 for the society.

The all-Canadian lineup of eight musicians, most of whom have a history with MS, includes Canadian Country Music Association Award winner and JUNO Award winner Jess Moskaluke, who has been an advocate most of her life after her father was diagnosed.

“When my father passed away — he passed away in 2006, just after my 16th birthday — he had MS most of my life,” said Moskaluke.

The musician and advocate says she is hoping the event will give people a better understanding of the autoimmune disease.

“I don’t think people know as much about it as people who lived with it might know like Ben and I,” said Moskaluke.

“I hope they [the audience] learn something and I hope they have a great time enjoying all the performances.”

Tune into the second annual Music Fest MS Sunday, May 24 by visiting www.benklick.com/musicfestms