Man killed in rollover near Sperling, Man.

A man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover near Sperling, Man.
Carman RCMP were called to the crash near the intersection of Road 31 North and Provincial Road 336, about 5 km south of Sperling, around 6:15 a.m. Monday.
Police say sometime through the night a vehicle going north on PR 336 hit the ditch and rolled.
The driver, a 41-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, say police.
Sperling is roughly 58 km southewest of Winnipeg.
