Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Man killed in rollover near Sperling, Man.

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 4:01 pm
Updated May 12, 2020 4:04 pm
Carman RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 41-year-old man.
Carman RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 41-year-old man. File / Global News

A man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover near Sperling, Man.

Carman RCMP were called to the crash near the intersection of Road 31 North and Provincial Road 336, about 5 km south of Sperling, around 6:15 a.m. Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say sometime through the night a vehicle going north on PR 336 hit the ditch and rolled.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, say police.

Sperling is roughly 58 km southewest of Winnipeg.

One in critical following crash between school bus and car
One in critical following crash between school bus and car
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RolloverCarman RCMPManitoba fatal crashFatal crash carmanFatal Crash Sperling
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.