Man killed in rollover near Sperling, Man.

A man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover near Sperling, Man.

Carman RCMP were called to the crash near the intersection of Road 31 North and Provincial Road 336, about 5 km south of Sperling, around 6:15 a.m. Monday.

On May 11 at 6:15 am, Carman #rcmpmb responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover in a field near Road 31 N and PR 336. During the night a truck going north on PR336, went into the ditch, rolled & the 41yo male driver was ejected and died on scene. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 12, 2020

Police say sometime through the night a vehicle going north on PR 336 hit the ditch and rolled.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, say police.

Sperling is roughly 58 km southewest of Winnipeg.

