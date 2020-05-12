Campaign complete for Saskatchewan’s first free-standing hospice

Send this page to someone via email

The Close to Home campaign raising money to build a hospice in Saskatoon reached its $20 million goal Tuesday.

Saskatoon’s Jim Yuel and his family donated $1 million to complete the campaign.

“The family shared today that they did have experience within our hospital’s palliative care unit and were grateful for the care they received, but acknowledged that a hospice would be a real gift to families facing end of life,” St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation CEO Lecina Hicke said.

The palliative care unit at St. Paul’s hospital only has 12 beds. The Hospice at Glengarda will have 15 beds for patients in and around Saskatoon.

St. Paul’s hospital has been actively trying to build a hospice in Saskatoon for about 15 years.

“Saskatchewan is actually the last province in Canada not to call a free-standing residential hospice home,” Hicke said.

“This really represents a missing piece in care.” Tweet This

The hospice will provide holistic, respectful and compassionate care. It’s able to provide extra support for patients and their loved ones living the final moments of life.

Patients will be admitted under the expertise of health-care providers in the same way they’re currently being admitted to palliative care.

Emmanuel Health has been working closely with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) as the construction of the facility is still underway. It is expected to open before the end of the year.

