Canada

Police seek public’s help in finding Hamilton teen missing since last month

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted May 12, 2020 1:57 pm
Updated May 12, 2020 1:58 pm
Hamilton police say 15-year-old Riley Ribaudo-Begin hasn't been in touch with his parents since he left home near the beginning of April.
Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a teenage boy who has been missing for more than a month.

According to police, 15-year-old Riley Ribaudo-Begin left his home on Bond Street shortly after noon on April 6.

Since then, he hasn’t been in touch with his parents, but police say he showed up on his own to visit an extended family member on his birthday on May 1.

Investigators say it’s likely Riley is staying near 595 Rymal Rd. E., as he has family ties in that area.

Police say they’re concerned for his well-being due to his extended absence from social media and lack of contact with his parents.

Anyone who may have seen Riley is asked to contact the Hamilton police central patrol staff sergeant at 905-546-4725.

