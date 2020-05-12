Winnipeg in for best weather in Canada over May long weekend: climatologist

Send this page to someone via email

After a chilly start to May, Winnipeg is in for some glorious weather this weekend — and according to an Environment Canada climatologist, the summer is looking pretty promising as well.

The warmer weather is well-earned, Dave Phillips, senior climatologist, told 680 CJOB, after a not so-pleasant few weeks — capped off by a record-low morning on Monday

“When you look at Winnipeg over history of records that go back to the 1870s, there’s never been a colder morning after May 10 than what you had yesterday morning,” he said.

Phillips says Winnipeg will get temperatures a few degrees above normal for the long weekend and sunshine starting on Friday.

The above-average temps, said Phillips, will make Winnipeg the most hospitable spot in the entire country over the weekend.

“You guys are going to have the best weather — temperatures that are five to six degrees warmer than normal. You’d have to go back to last September to see temperatures better than what you’re going to see this coming weekend.

“I looked everywhere… and no other place than Winnipeg is going to have the perfect 10 weather.” Tweet This

1:28 Miserable May Miserable May