Edmonton pet owners host ‘dog election’ to name president of off-leash park

An election is heating up in Edmonton to determine which four-legged candidate will boast the title of Mill Creek off-leash president.

It started in April when Devon Peterson put up a campaign poster for his dog, Lenart, as a joke.

“[The poster] was just meant to get people to laugh. I made it in the middle of doing schoolwork at home. I was stressed out and I needed something to help me get creative and take my mind off work,” said Peterson.

Later, two more posters arrived on the board.

“It was just so thrilling. I had been walking through the area, under the trestle bridge, making a point to check the board to see if anybody had posted anything,” Peterson said. Tweet This

“It kind of evolved organically,” Elly Knight, who made a poster for her dog, Salix said. “We thought it should go to an actual vote.”

Suddenly, these pet owners had an election on their hands.

“I think it hits a lot of points. It’s a great community connection. Mill Creek is such a hub. The posters themselves give people a good laugh. I think in times of struggle, we turn to our pets for unconditional love,” Knight said.

“This is a great way to share that unconditional love with each other and the greater Edmonton community.” Tweet This

As of Monday, close to 1,200 votes have been cast. Nominees have created social media campaigns, stickers and even promotional videos for their pets.

“It’s pretty neat to see how far people have taken it. I’ve gotten quite a few responses from folks who submitted candidates and folks who have voted,” Knight said.

“It is bringing a lot of joy right now. It’s been neat to see the reception. It’s a little hard to keep up with. People are voting a lot faster than we thought.” Tweet This

Lindsay Silzer is the “campaign manager” for two-year-old Tuna. She said her neighbour told her about the “election.”

“We came down and checked out all of the posters and we decided to enter Tuna.”

Tuna’s election campaign post on May 11, 2020. Morgan Black/Global News

Tuna has only been in the polls since Sunday, but the Boxer is already gaining traction.

“It was an explosive day in the polls. He quickly climbed to third by the afternoon, and by late evening he has pulled into first place against Addie the cat,” Silzer said.

“Tuna is an expert in stick procurement. It’s inevitable you will lose your stick in the ravine, he wants to start an off-leash registry so you will never lose your stick again. He believes in unlimited time rolling in mud puddles.”

A cat poster at Mill Creek. Morgan Black/Global News

A few cats have made a run for the presidency, though it’s not completely sanctioned by officials.

“I have to admit, it’s a pretty feline thing to do to try to hone in on a dog election … manipulate it to the feline advantage. I don’t know what a cat is going to do if elected president of the off-leash area,” Knight laughed. “I would be concerned about a cat clawing back freedoms in the ravine.”

I am very pleased to make my bid for the 2020 Mill Creek Presidential Election OFFICIAL. Very proud of all the support I have. Great things are ahead, you are welcome.#MILLCREEK2020 pic.twitter.com/YhFwKcKNBm — cocoa2020 (@PresidentCocoa) May 10, 2020

As for the role of the president?

“We think it’s going to be more of a ceremonial title. We’re thinking probably a one-year term. There might be another election next year,” Knight said.

The election results will be announced on Friday. You can vote for the Mill Creek Off-leash president here. To nominate a candidate, hang a campaign poster at the kiosk under the trestle bridge in Mill Creek Ravine.