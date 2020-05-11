‘Tiger King’ Halloween costume on offer from PETA

Send this page to someone via email

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is calling on Tiger King fans to start planning for Halloween and pre-order their limited-edition Tiger King Killer costume.

PETA is selling a Joe Exotic costume made to mimic the Tiger King star, retailing for US$159.99.

2:05 Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness Trailer Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness Trailer

The costume includes a blond mullet wig and moustache, a “plush pouncing tiger,” an orange jumpsuit with the “King” in “Tiger King” crossed out and replaced with “Killer” and a set of jail bars.

“Netflix’s docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness glossed over Joe Exotic’s cruelty to animals, but PETA’s spoof Halloween costume makes clear that ‘Mr. Mullet’ belongs behind bars, where he can no longer harm a tuft of fur on any animal’s head,” read PETA’s costume details.

Story continues below advertisement

The costume’s description continues: “We hope everyone will be out and about by Halloween, so this one-of-a-kind costume is available for pre-order now. It comes with everything you need to portray the notorious tiger abuser: a blond wig, a moustache, jail bars, a plush pouncing tiger and an orange jumpsuit with the more apt moniker ‘Tiger Killer’ on the front.”

“Tiger King has exposed tiger exhibitors as ghouls who steal cubs from their mothers, exploit them as living photo props and then often discard or kill them when they grow up,” PETA Foundation director of captive animal law enforcement Brittany Peet said in a statement. “This Halloween, PETA will poke some pointed fun at a tiger killer who belongs behind bars, where he can no longer harm a hair on any animal’s head.”

Exotic is currently in prison serving a 22-year sentence after being convicted of hiring a hitman to murder his rival, Carole Baskin, a big cat rights activist and CEO of Big Cat Rescue.

He was convicted of two counts of murder for hire, nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act and eight counts of violating the Lacey Act by falsifying wildlife records.