Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Attacks on UN convoy in Mali leaves 3 peacekeepers from Chad dead

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 10, 2020 9:15 pm
Why jihadist violence is getting worse in West Africa
WATCH: (From January 2020) Why jihadist violence is getting worse in West Africa

The United Nations said three peacekeepers from Chad were killed and four others seriously injured Sunday in attacks against a UN convoy in northern Mali using improvised explosive devices.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attacks near Aguelhok in the Kidal region, which may constitute war crimes under international law.

READ MORE: At least 20 people in western Niger are dead after gunmen attack villages

The secretary-general calls on Malian authorities “to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of these attacks so that they can be brought to justice swiftly,” Dujarric said.

Helicopter crash in Mali kills 13 French troops
Helicopter crash in Mali kills 13 French troops

The UN peacekeeping mission in Mali was established in 2013 to help stabilize the northwestern African nation.

Dujarric said: “The secretary-general reaffirms that such cowardly acts will not deter the United Nations from its resolve to continue supporting the people and Government of Mali in their pursuit of peace and stability.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Attacks in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger: Why are jihadists thriving in West Africa?

Despite a 2015 peace agreement between the government and one-time separatists, Kidal has not escaped violence. Jihadists have repeatedly targeted the UN base there, and a 2016 attack killed seven peacekeepers.

Exclusive: Inside the lives of Canadian peacekeepers in Mali
Exclusive: Inside the lives of Canadian peacekeepers in Mali
© 2020 The Canadian Press
United NationsMalipeacekeepingMali peacekeeping missionUN peacekeepers killedMali peacekeepersUN peacekeepers killed maliUN peacekeepers chad killed
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.