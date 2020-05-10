Large fire breaks out at Saanich marina after possible explosion

One person is dead and at least two people have been injured after a fire and possible explosion at a marina in Saanich.
B.C. Emergency Health Services told Global News in an emailed statement that crews were called to the North Saanich Marina for reports of an explosion at 3:54 p.m.
Six ambulances were sent to the marina, and at least two people were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
A spokesperson said the scene was still active as of 5:15 p.m., and that five ambulances were still at the marina.
The B.C. Coroner’s Service confirmed in an email that they have been notified of one death, and are investigating the cause.
A bystander told Global News he heard an explosion just before 4 p.m., and saw at least two power boats on fire.
Fire crews, police, and the coast guard are all on scene.
More to come…
With files from Claire Fenton
COMMENTS