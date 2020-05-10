One person in stable condition after Winnipeg house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A person was hospitalized after a fire in south Winnipeg Saturday night.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews were called to the blaze at a home in the 100-block of Phil Chris Way around 7:30 p.m.

They found smoke coming from inside but launched an offensive attack and had it put out within about 20 minutes.

Officials say everyone made it out on their own before the firefighters’ arrival – but one person was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause is still under investigation and no damage estimates have been reported.

