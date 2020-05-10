Menu

One person in stable condition after Winnipeg house fire

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted May 10, 2020 8:10 am
A WFPS fire truck responding to a fire call.
A WFPS fire truck responding to a fire call.

A person was hospitalized after a fire in south Winnipeg Saturday night.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews were called to the blaze at a home in the 100-block of Phil Chris Way around 7:30 p.m.

They found smoke coming from inside but launched an offensive attack and had it put out within about 20 minutes.

READ MORE: Winnipeg fire crews battle three blazes Wednesday

Officials say everyone made it out on their own before the firefighters’ arrival – but one person was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause is still under investigation and no damage estimates have been reported.

