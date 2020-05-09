London Ont. kicked off weekend with flurries, more possible on Mother’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

Londoners woke-up to a flashback of winter Saturday morning, and it may come back again on Mother’s Day.

Environment Canada said lake-effect snow swept across southwestern Ontario Saturday morning, and dropped two to four centimetres of snow onto the city.

Severe weather meteorologist with Environment Canada Haizhen Sun tells 980 CFPL it’s not uncommon for the area to see flurries this time of year.

“Ontario does see some flurries sometimes in May, although this year, it’s pretty late compared to [previous] years.”

The cooler temperatures across southern Ontario set a record low in cities such as Hamilton and Windsor, but London was not cold enough to set a new one.

“Last night, London’s lowest [temperature] was -2.3 C. [The city] got some clouds, so it wasn’t as cold,” explains Sun.

Sun says Mother’s Day may wrap-up with a few flurries for Londoners as a small chance of flurries is expected Sunday evening.

While it’s challenging to predict whether this will be the last hit of snow before November rolls around, Sun says the cold temperature will stay a little longer.

“Next week is probably better — not much flurries anymore, but the temperature will still be cold on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. [On] Thursday, you’ll see the temperature rising.”

Sunday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a high of 7 C and a low of 2 C.

As of Saturday afternoon, Monday is expected to bring a high of 6 C, Tuesday’s high is 8 C and Wednesday’s high is 12 C.

Sun adds more flurries could also fall Saturday afternoon.