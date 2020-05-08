Lethbridge Hurricanes GM named Western Hockey League’s executive of the year

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Lethbridge Hurricanes general manager Peter Anholt has been awarded the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy, given out annually to the Western Hockey League executive of the year.

Under Anholt’s watch, the Hurricanes posted a 37-19-7 record in 2019-20 before the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Pair of Lethbridge Hurricanes reflect on cancelled WHL season

Lethbridge has posted at least 30 wins in each of Anholt’s five full seasons as GM.

Anholt’s key moves this season included the selection of Slovak forward Oliver Okuliar at the 2019 CHL import draft and the mid-season acquisition of winger Brett Davis from Red Deer. Okuliar had 33 goals and 35 assists in 55 games, while Davis had 16 goals and nine assists in 20 games after coming over from the Rebels.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the Lethbridge Hurricanes.