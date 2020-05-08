Menu

Sports

Lethbridge Hurricanes GM named Western Hockey League’s executive of the year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2020 9:24 pm
Updated May 8, 2020 9:25 pm
Lethbridge Hurricanes GM Peter Anholt addressed the media following the club's 2019 Annual General Meeting. . Danica Ferris / Global News

Lethbridge Hurricanes general manager Peter Anholt has been awarded the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy, given out annually to the Western Hockey League executive of the year.

Under Anholt’s watch, the Hurricanes posted a 37-19-7 record in 2019-20 before the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Pair of Lethbridge Hurricanes reflect on cancelled WHL season

Lethbridge has posted at least 30 wins in each of Anholt’s five full seasons as GM.

Anholt’s key moves this season included the selection of Slovak forward Oliver Okuliar at the 2019 CHL import draft and the mid-season acquisition of winger Brett Davis from Red Deer. Okuliar had 33 goals and 35 assists in 55 games, while Davis had 16 goals and nine assists in 20 games after coming over from the Rebels.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Lethbridge Hurricanes select Miller and 9 others at 2020 WHL Bantam Draft
© 2020 The Canadian Press
