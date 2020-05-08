Menu

Canada

North America stock markets end week with a jump despite historic job losses

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2020 5:01 pm
WATCH: Global News Morning Market & Business Report – May 8, 2020

North American stock markets marched higher to end the week despite historically bad jobless numbers resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 132.87 points at 14,966.56.

READ MORE: Canada shed 2 million jobs in April amid COVID-19: StatCan

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 455.43 points at 24,331.32. The S&P 500 index was up 48.61 points at 2,929.80, while the Nasdaq composite was up 141.66 points at 9,121.32.

The Canadian dollar wasn’t immediately available.

Coronavirus outbreak: Freeland says ‘sensible, prudent, smart’ approach needs to guide economic restart

The July crude contract was up US$1.34 at US$26.17 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 7.1 cents at US$1.82 per mmBTU.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Trudeau says wage subsidy program to be extended past June

The June gold contract was down US$11.90 at US$1,713.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 2.55 cents at US$2.41 a pound.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says bleak job numbers in Canada ‘tell us what we already knew’
