North America stock markets end week with a jump despite historic job losses

North American stock markets marched higher to end the week despite historically bad jobless numbers resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 132.87 points at 14,966.56.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 455.43 points at 24,331.32. The S&P 500 index was up 48.61 points at 2,929.80, while the Nasdaq composite was up 141.66 points at 9,121.32.
The Canadian dollar wasn’t immediately available.
The July crude contract was up US$1.34 at US$26.17 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 7.1 cents at US$1.82 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$11.90 at US$1,713.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 2.55 cents at US$2.41 a pound.
