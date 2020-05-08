Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Police investigating discovery of man’s body near Molson, Man.

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 3:59 pm
Updated May 8, 2020 4:03 pm
Police are investigating after a man's body was found along a rail line near Molson, Man. Thursday.
Police are investigating after a man's body was found along a rail line near Molson, Man. Thursday. File / Global News

Police are investigating after a man was found dead along a Manitoba railway line.

RCMP say they received a report of a man’s body found along the CP rail line, roughly 10 km east of Molson, Man., Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Police haven’t released information on who the man is or how he died.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP continue to investigate along with the force’s Forensic Identification Services and CP Police.

Molson is roughly 62 km northeast of Winnipeg, in the RM of Reynolds.

Manitoba safe drop locations combating porch pirates, mailbox thieves
Manitoba safe drop locations combating porch pirates, mailbox thieves
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPLac Du BonnetmolsonMan's body foundCP PoliceLac du Bonnet RCMPRM of ReynoldsBody Found Manitoba
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.