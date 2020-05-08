Police investigating discovery of man’s body near Molson, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a man was found dead along a Manitoba railway line.

RCMP say they received a report of a man’s body found along the CP rail line, roughly 10 km east of Molson, Man., Thursday afternoon.

On May 7, Lac du Bonnet #rcmpmb officers & Forensic Identification Services responded to a report of a found body which was located along the CP Rail line, approximately 10kms east of Molson, MB. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 8, 2020

Police haven’t released information on who the man is or how he died.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP continue to investigate along with the force’s Forensic Identification Services and CP Police.

Molson is roughly 62 km northeast of Winnipeg, in the RM of Reynolds.

