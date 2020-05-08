Police investigating discovery of man’s body near Molson, Man.

Police are investigating after a man was found dead along a Manitoba railway line.
RCMP say they received a report of a man’s body found along the CP rail line, roughly 10 km east of Molson, Man., Thursday afternoon.
Police haven’t released information on who the man is or how he died.
Lac du Bonnet RCMP continue to investigate along with the force’s Forensic Identification Services and CP Police.
Molson is roughly 62 km northeast of Winnipeg, in the RM of Reynolds.
