Ottawa police charge 15-year-old boy in relation to Gilmour Street homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police have made an arrest in connection with a high-profile shooting earlier this year that took the life of one man and sent three others to hospital in serious condition.

Police said Friday that a 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder in relation to a Jan. 8 shooting at an Airbnb short-term rental on Gilmour Street that claimed the life of 18-year-old Manyok Akol.

1:20 Video shows scene of fatal Ottawa shooting Video shows scene of fatal Ottawa shooting

Three others, a 15-year-old and two men, aged 19 and 20, were sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was held for an initial court appearance scheduled for Friday morning.

Police cannot divulge the suspect’s identity as he is protected as a minor under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation into the shooting, Ottawa’s first homicide of 2020, is ongoing.

The incident sent shockwaves through the Centretown community where it occurred, with witnesses in the neighbourhood describing the early morning shooting as a chaotic scene with “a lot of blood.”

1:29 Witness describes chaotic scene following shooting in Ottawa Witness describes chaotic scene following shooting in Ottawa

A few days after the initial incident, police released footage of two individuals running down Gilmour Street and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the people in the video.

Earlier this week, police released an image of a handgun believed to be the weapon used in the killing and asked anyone with information about the “unique firearm” to come forward.

Ottawa police believe this is the weapon used in a fatal Jan. 8 shooting on Gilmour Street in Ottawa. Courtesy of Ottawa Police Service